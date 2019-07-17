NEW YORK — Serena Williams fought off early challenges to ultimately breeze past fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Thursday night, Sept. 5, in New York, reaching a record 10th U.S. Open final and moving within one win of Grand Slam history.

Williams prevailed 6-3, 6-1 in just 70 minutes despite Svitolina's early push. Williams faced three break points in the opening game of the match and three more midway through the first set. But she fought off all six and took the set thanks to a break in the match's second game.

Svitolina held at love to open the second set, but Williams took the final six games, clinching on her second match point. Williams finished with 33 winners to 11 for Svitolina, and 20 unforced errors to her opponents' 17.

The victory was Williams' 101st at the U.S. Open, tying the all-time record of Chris Evert, who previously shared the record with Williams with nine final appearances at the event.

A six-time champion and the 2018 runner-up, Williams is one win from the 24th Grand Slam title of her career, which would tie Margaret Court for the most by any player, male or female, in any era in history. Court won 13 of her 24 before the Open Era.

Williams, 37, will face the winner of Thursday night's semifinal between Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. She has dropped just one set thus far in the tournament.



