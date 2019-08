PEQUOT LAKES -- The weather rained on the Bemidji High School girls tennis team's parade on Monday.

The Lumberjacks' triangular against Pequot Lakes and Little Falls in Pequot Lakes was postponed. No make-up date has been set yet.

BHS is 4-0 on the season. Bemidji will return home for a triangular at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to host East Grand Forks and and Grand Rapids at the high school.