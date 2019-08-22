EVELETH -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team is out to a 3-0 start on the season after picking up a 5-2 road win over Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks swept all three doubles matches and took two of four in singles to claim the win.

“I was very happy with how they responded to a busy day yesterday,” head coach Kyle Fodness said. “It is easy to have a bit of a letdown after a late night of tennis and a long road trip today. The girls had great energy on the courts.”

Hannah Nelson and Nettie Kimble prevailed in straight sets (6-0, 6-2) in No. 2 doubles, which was followed by a 6-4, 6-2 win by Bethany Chatterton and Paige Anderson in No. 3 doubles.

Emily Dondelinger then earned a 6-3, 6-2 win in No. 4 singles before Aftyn Schmidt clinched the win for Bemidji by giving the team a 4-0 lead with her 6-3, 2-6 (10-8) win at No. 3 singles.

Lexi Leitner and Chloe Hasbargen were also victorious for the Jacks in No. 1 doubles where they dropped only one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win.

In a match played late Wednesday night, BHS edged out a 4-3 win over Thief River Falls to go along with a 7-0 shutout of Alexandria from earlier in the day.

The Lumberjacks will return home to face Hibbing in a noon match Friday at the high school.

Bemidji 5, Eveleth-Gilbert 2

Singles

No. 1: Delich def. Haugen 6-7 (1-7), 3-6

No. 2: Towel def. Offerdahl 2-6, 1-6

No. 3: Schmidt def. Odella 6-3, 2-6 (10-8)

No. 4: Dondelinger def. Beaudette 6-3, 6-2 Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Hasbargen def. Edstrom/Lindseth 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Nelson/Kimble def. Ceglar/Ziegler 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Chatterton/Anderson def. Young/Beldo 6-4, 6-2