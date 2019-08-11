BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team had first dibs at home this year.

The Lumberjacks welcomed the fall sports season to town on Wednesday, beating Alexandria 7-0 to open a home triangular at BHS.

Bemidji also played Thief River Falls under the lights Wednesday night, but results came after press time. TRF defeated Alexandria 6-1 in the other triangular matchup.

Against the Cardinals, sophomore Savannah Haugen kicked things off at first singles by topping Brianna Holm 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2, sophomore Tatum Offerdahl prevailed 6-2, 6-3 over Taylor Sayre, and senior Aftyn Schmidt won 6-1, 6-1 over Annie Harding at third singles. Freshman Emily Dondelinger followed in order, beating Sarah Jiang 6-1, 4-6, 10-5 at No. 4.

The doubles duos all did their parts, as well. At the No. 1 spot, juniors Alexis Leitner and Nettie Kimble took down Joria Downing and Kaylee Svee 6-1, 6-1.

Sophomores Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson teamed up at No. 2 to defeat Whitly Netland and Maci Tilleskjor by a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) decision. And, to round things out, the third-doubles tandem of seniors Hannah Nelson and Bethany Chatterton triumphed 6-1, 6-3 over Elle Murphy and Autumn Botz.

The Lumberjacks will next be on the road at Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East for a 4 p.m. match Thursday, Aug. 22.

Bemidji 7, Alexandria 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Holm 6-3, 6-1.

No. 2: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Sayre 6-2, 6-3.

No. 3: Schmidt (BHS) def. Harding 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Jiang 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Downing/Svee 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2: Hasbargen/Anderson (BHS) def. Netland/Tilleskjor 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).

No. 3: Nelson/Chatterton (BHS) def. Murphy/Botz 6-1, 6-3.