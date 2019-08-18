PINE CITY -- The 2019 fall sports season got underway Monday as the Bemidji High School girls tennis team notched a second-place finish at the Pine City Power Tournament. The Lumberjacks earned 29 points under the altered scoring format to finish as runner-up in the eight-team tournament.

“It’s easy to tell that it is a very close-knit group that is going to compete hard for each other the entire season,” head coach Kyle Fodness said. “We talked about the importance of every spot in the lineup before we started today, and we ended up taking second place as a team by one point over Blue Earth.”

Litchfield took first place with 37 points. Championship-bracket wins were worth two points, while consolation-bracket wins were worth one.

The Lumberjacks experienced the most success at doubles where they picked up 21 of their 29 points and won three of the four brackets. Victorious were Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson in No. 2 doubles, Hannah Nelson and Aftyn Schmidt in No. 3 doubles, and Kylen Fenson and Bethany Chatterton in No. 4 doubles. All three finals wins came in straight sets.

At singles, three of Bemidji’s four players won their first-round matches: Savannah Haugen (No. 1), Tatum Offerdahl (No. 2) and Emily Dondelinger (No. 4). None of them, however, advanced past the semifinals.

Haugen won the third-place match at No. 1 singles to pick up another point for BHS.

In the final match of the day, Isabelle Meyer captured her first varsity win in the seventh-place match of No. 4 singles. The point earned from the win clinched a second-place finish for the team.

The Lumberjacks will host their first home meet of the season Wednesday, Aug. 21, with a triangular against Alexandria and Thief River Falls. The Jacks will face Alexandria at noon, and TRF at 8 p.m.

Team Results

1-Litchfield 37; 2-Bemidji 29; 3-Blue Earth 28; 4-Osakis 19; 5-Willmar 16; 6-Pine City 15; 7-St. Peter 13; 8-Mounds Park Academy 3.