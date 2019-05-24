Spencer Konecne fell 7-5, 6-1 to eventual champion Patrick Moraghan of Brainerd in the singles semifinals.

Konecne, seeded No. 2 in the North subsection, beat South No. 3 Yash Hindka of Sartell-St. Stephen 6-1, 6-1 in the opening round.

“The matches today were indoors, and Spencer’s serve is such a weapon,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said. “It becomes even more lethal when he doesn’t have to deal with the wind and sun.”

Konecne then paired against the South’s top seed in Jacob Lukkarila of Becker, but a 6-3, 6-2 defeat dashed Konecne’s championship hopes.

“Many of the games went to deuce, but Spencer just couldn’t flip enough games in his favor,” Fodness said.

Konecne beat Becker’s Brady Gruenhagen 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place match. However, Lukkarila lost to Brainerd’s Patrick Moraghan in the championship, meaning Konecne was denied a true second match.

In the doubles tournament, Wyatt Harrom and Silas Hess came close to a first-round upset against Sartell-St. Stephen’s Max Fesenmaier and Thomas Connolly, a duo that Harrom and Hess beat one day prior in the team tournament.

“Si and Wyatt had an extremely close match, and it was tough to see them lose,” Fodness said. “But it was also a reminder how well they played (Thursday) to beat this same team to get us to the team finals.”

Harrom and Hess, seeded third in the North, lost 7-6 (5), 7-5 to the No. 2 pair from the South.

Konecne also ended his Lumberjack career in the tournament, and Fodness had high praise for the 6-foot-9 standout.

“Spencer’s one of the most talented players I’ve seen who couldn’t quite get a trip to state, but he was close on many occasions,” Fodness said. “He’s very well liked and well respected from the coaches and players in the section. He’s the only senior on our tournament roster, but he will be greatly missed next spring.”