BOYS TENNIS: BHS earns 2 spots in 8AA individual tournaments

The first two rounds were played outdoors at Alexandria before poor weather forced the semifinals and finals to be moved indoors at Sartell.

Konecne defeated Brainerd’s Keenan Hodge 6-0, 6-0 and Alexandria’s JJ Foster 6-2, 6-4 to reach the championship round in the singles bracket. However, Patrick Moraghan of Brainerd topped Konecne 7-5, 6-1 to take first place.

“Spencer had won the two previous meetings this year (against Moraghan) but both were hard-fought victories,” Lumberjacks head coach Mark Fodness said. “He got up 5-4 in the first set, and usually he's been able to put those sets away. But when it didn't happen, the second set got away from him. (Moraghan) deserves a lot of credit and played extremely well.”

For Hess and Harrom, meanwhile, they started their day with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Brainerd’s Evan Storbakken and Layton Rivard. They then fell 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals to the Garrett Goeden-Ian Aadland tandem from Brainerd, which put them in the third-place match.

Hess and Harrom took care of business, defeating Moorhead’s Aric Cai and Michael Overbo 6-1, 6-4.

“Si and Wyatt played pretty well throughout the day,” Fodness said. “I thought one of the better matches of the day was our loss to (Goeden and Aadland). The scores don't show how close the match was and there were many tremendous points played.”

Elsewhere for BHS, Louis Saxton topped Zach Stang from St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice by a 6-1, 6-1 score in the opening singles round. He fell 6-2, 6-3 to Moraghan in the second round.

In doubles, Ben Hess and Kolden Michalicek suffered a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 defeat to Cai and Overbo in their first matchup.

Konecne advances to the Section 8AA Singles Tournament as the No. 2 seed from the North. He will face South No. 3 Yash Hindka of Sartell-St. Stephen in the first round of the eight-player field.

Silas Hess and Harrom go into the section doubles tournament as a No. 3 seed, where they matched up with South No. 2 Max Fesenmaier and Thomas Connolly of Sartell in the first round.

Both brackets are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Cloud Apollo.

First, though, the Section 8AA Team Tournament will resume Thursday, May 23, at St. Cloud Apollo. Bemidji faces Sartell-St. Stephen at noon for the chance to reach the championship round at 4 p.m. against the Alexandria/Willmar winner.