“East Grand Forks has eight seniors in the lineup so they bring a lot of experience, and it's the most talented team they've had for a few years,” head coach Mark Fodness said. “We had to play well to win and we also had to come through in a couple of very tight matches.”

BHS split its singles matches with the Green Wave but swept all three doubles contests to earn the 5-2 win.

The Jacks finished unblemished in singles against the Pirates by sweeping all four matches before claiming a straight-set win in No. 3 doubles to claim the 5-2 victory to finish the day.

Spencer Konence and Louis Saxton won their Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches in straight sets, respectively. Eric Guida was also 2-0 on the day in No. 3 doubles, teaming up with Logan Mitchell and Quincy Wilson for the victories.

Bemidji will hit the road again for a triangular at Moorhead where the Jacks will meet the Spuds and Fergus Falls at 1 p.m. Monday, April 22.

Bemidji 5, East Grand Forks 2

Singles

No. 1: Konecne (BHS) def. Kern 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Saxton (BHS) def. Felch 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), (10-2)

No. 3: Anderson (EGF) def. Fuhrman 6-3, 7-5

No. 4: Smerer (EGF) def. Harris 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: S. Hess/Dickinson (BHS) def. Mack/Brown 6-4, 1-6, (10-3)

No. 2: B. Hess/Michalicek (BHS) def. Marciniak/Huot 6-0, 6-3

No. 3: Guida/Mitchell (BHS) def. Gehrls/Lubinski 6-4, 6-1

Bemidji 5, Crookston 2

Singles

No. 1: Konence (BHS) def. Janorschke 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Saxton (BHS) def. LaPlante 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Jensen (BHS) def. Schultz 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Mitchell (BHS) def. Johnson 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Wardner/Fee (CHS) def. S. Hess/Dickinson 6-1, 3-6, (10-2)

No. 2: J. Garmen/N. Garmen (CHS) def. B. Hess/Michalicek 4-6, 6-1, (10-3)

No. 3: Guida/Wilson (BHS) def. Janorschke/Kazmierczak 6-1, 6-4