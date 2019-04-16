BOYS TENNIS: Jacks edge out Perham 4-3

“It took a total team effort just to play our match today,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said. “We had almost the entire team shoveling off four courts for several hours on Monday, and (Tuesday) it was more shoveling and a lot of work trying to get the courts dry. The grounds crew from BHS was also a tremendous help.”

It proved to be worth the effort as the Lumberjacks eked out a 4-3 win and moved to 3-0 on the season.

“We didn’t necessarily play well, but that’s why these matches are so valuable,” Fodness said. “It really helps us to see what we most need to work on and what we are doing well.”

Spencer Konecne and Louis Saxton picked up team points for Bemidji at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Konecne was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Elijah Schmidt, and Saxton topped Anthony Reese 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).

Silas Hess and Michael Dickinson teammed up at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-2, 6-3 for the Jacks’ third point.

“I thought Si and Michael were probably our most effective team,” Fodness said. “Not just because they won, but also because they were so consistent.”

And at No. 1 doubles, Wyatt Harrom and Kolden Michalicek recovered from a 6-1 loss in the first set, mounting a comeback with matching 6-4 wins in the second and third sets for the fourth team point.

“Wyatt and Kolden got off to a really rough start at first doubles. We struggled with a lot of unforced errors,” Fodness said. “The guys knew we needed their point and they deserve a lot of credit for battling back to get the win while never really playing their best tennis. But they were determined and found a way to get the job done for us.”

For Perham, Landon Stevens and Jordan Schwanks won at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively beating out Jonah Fuhrman 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 and Max Harris 6-2, 6-4. At third doubles, Zach Peterson and Dylan Fudge defeated Ben Hess and Logan Jensen 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

BHS will next meet up with East Grand Forks and Crookston on Thursday, April 18, on the road. The Jacks will first visit the Green Wave for a 2 p.m. match in EGF and then face the Pirates at 5:30 p.m. in Crookston.

Bemidji 4, Perham 3

Singles

No. 1: Konecne (BHS) def. Schmidt 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Saxton (BHS) def. Reese 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)

No. 3: Stevens (PHS) def. Fuhrman 5-7, 6-4, 10-6

No. 4: Schwanks (PHS) def. Harris 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Harrom/Michalicek (BHS) def. Anderson/Birkeland 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 2: S. Hess/Dickinson (BHS) def. Cresap/J. Peterson 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Z. Peterson/D. Fudge (PHS) def. B. Hess/Jensen 6-3, 2-6, 6-4