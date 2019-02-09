WOMEN'S TENNIS: Bemidji State earns first NSIC win

The Beavers came out flying Saturday afternoon as they saw their lead quickly jump to three after strong matches in the doubles category.

St. Cloud attempted to fight its way back after taking a singles match. However, the Beavers would stand strong and hold on for its first NSIC win of 2019.

The team win comes on the heels of a 4-3 loss in BSU’s NSIC opener Friday afternoon against the Minnesota Duluth.

The Beavers will return home to the Gillett Wellness Center next weekend for a pair of NSIC matches. Bemidji State will host Sioux Falls on Saturday, Feb. 16, and Augustana on Sunday, Feb. 17.