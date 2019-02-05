TENNIS: BSU sweeps UMC 7-0

The doubles matches were then followed by four singles sweeps in a row. Those straight-set wins came from Ariadna Lopez-Simo, Brooke Mimmack, Laney Rutkowski and Hannah Peterson.

This win against the Golden Eagles takes the Beavers to a record of 3-1 on the season and extends its home winning streak to 12 matches. UMC falls to 0-1 after its first match of the season.

The Beavers will travel to Duluth Feb. 8-9 to take on Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.

Bemidji State 7, Minnesota Crookston 0

Doubles

No. 1: Lindgren/Lopez-Simo (BSU) def. Erickson/Smith (UMC) 6-0

No. 2: Alme/Rutkowski (BSU) def. Ruckheim/Cilengi (UMC) 6-0

No. 3: Mimmack/Walsh (BSU) def. Renney/Zhao (UMC) 6-0

Singles

No. 1: Lopez-Simo (BSU) def. Erickson (UMC) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Alme (BSU) def. Smith (UMC) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Mimmack (BSU) def. Ruckheim (UMC) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Walsh (BSU) def. Cilengi (UMC) 6-1, 6-0

No. 5: Rutkowski (BSU) def. Zhao (UMC) 6-0, 6-0

No. 6: Peterson (BSU) def. Renney (UMC) 6-0, 6-0