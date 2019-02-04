TENNIS: BSU beats SCSU in home opener

The Beavers took five of six singles matches to claim the win over the Huskies.

Lindgren (No. 1), Lopez-Simo (No. 2), Alme (No. 3), Mimmack (No. 4) and Rutkowski (No. 6) all won in straight sets in their singles matches. Walsh suffered BSU’s only singles setback in the No. 5 match, falling in three sets 4-6, 7-5, 8-10.

The Beavers will next host Minnesota Crookston on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Gillett Wellness Center. Last season, BSU won both of its matchups against UMC with a pair of sweeps.

Bemidji State 5, St. Cloud State 2

Doubles

No. 1: dos Santos/Kedrowski (SCSU) def. Lindgren/Lopez-Simo (BSU) 7-5

No. 2: Fitzpatrick/Fredrickson (SCSU) def. Mimmack/Walsh (BSU) 6-3

No. 3: Rutkowski/Alme (BSU) def. Olson/Muntifering (SCSU) 6-2

Singles

No. 1: Lindgren (BSU) def. dos Santos (SCSU) 7-5, 6-2

No. 2: Lopez-Simo (BSU) def. Fitzpatrick (SCSU) 6-4, 6-0

No. 3: Alme (BSU) def. Nierenhausen (SCSU) 6-2, 6-4

No. 4: Mimmack (BSU) def. White (SCSU) 6-1, 6-4

No. 5: Fredrickson (SCSU) def. Walsh (BSU) 6-4, 5-7, 10-8

No. 6: Rutkowski (BSU) def. Scheck (SCSU) 6-0, 6-2