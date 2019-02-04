TENNIS: BSU beats SCSU in home opener
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State tennis team opened its home season Sunday with a 5-2 win over St. Cloud State.
BSU fell 2-1 in doubles play to start the day. Laney Rutkowski and Hannah Alme prevailed 6-2 over SCSU’s Claire Olson and Katherine Muntifering in No. 3 doubles. Zoe Lindgren and Ariadna Lopez-Simo fell 5-7 in No. 1 doubles, and Brooke Mimmack and Breann Walsh fell 6-3 in No. 2 doubles.
The Beavers took five of six singles matches to claim the win over the Huskies.
Lindgren (No. 1), Lopez-Simo (No. 2), Alme (No. 3), Mimmack (No. 4) and Rutkowski (No. 6) all won in straight sets in their singles matches. Walsh suffered BSU’s only singles setback in the No. 5 match, falling in three sets 4-6, 7-5, 8-10.
The Beavers will next host Minnesota Crookston on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Gillett Wellness Center. Last season, BSU won both of its matchups against UMC with a pair of sweeps.
Bemidji State 5, St. Cloud State 2
Doubles
No. 1: dos Santos/Kedrowski (SCSU) def. Lindgren/Lopez-Simo (BSU) 7-5
No. 2: Fitzpatrick/Fredrickson (SCSU) def. Mimmack/Walsh (BSU) 6-3
No. 3: Rutkowski/Alme (BSU) def. Olson/Muntifering (SCSU) 6-2
Singles
No. 1: Lindgren (BSU) def. dos Santos (SCSU) 7-5, 6-2
No. 2: Lopez-Simo (BSU) def. Fitzpatrick (SCSU) 6-4, 6-0
No. 3: Alme (BSU) def. Nierenhausen (SCSU) 6-2, 6-4
No. 4: Mimmack (BSU) def. White (SCSU) 6-1, 6-4
No. 5: Fredrickson (SCSU) def. Walsh (BSU) 6-4, 5-7, 10-8
No. 6: Rutkowski (BSU) def. Scheck (SCSU) 6-0, 6-2