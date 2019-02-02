TENNIS: BSU falls to North Dakota in 2019 opener

In May, the NCAA Championships committee voted to adopt the No-Ad (singles and doubles) scoring for the Division I and II levels. This new scoring system counts the three doubles matches as one point and each singles match as one point for a total of seven team points.

Using the new system, the Fighting Hawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead after sweeping doubles play.

In singles play, Zoë Lindgren pushed her opponent Preethi Kasilingam to 7-5 in the opening set before dropping the match in straight sets, 7-5, 6-0. UND went on to earn wins in the remaining five single spots, including the No. 6 singles match, where BSU sophomore Hannah Peterson pushed the first set of her match to 7-5, but also dropped the second set, 6-0.

BSU freshman Laney Rutkowski posted an 8-4 victory in an exhibition match.

The Beavers, now 1-1 including their fall win over Wisconsin-River Falls, return home Sunday to open the home portion of their 2019 schedule with an 11 a.m. clash against St. Cloud State. The match will be played at the Gillett Wellness Center. Admission is free and open to the public.

North Dakota 7, Bemidji State 0

Doubles

No. 1: Amano/Finnigan (UND) def. Lindgren/Lopez (BSU), 6-0

No. 2: Sullivan/Yasunaga (UND) def. Mimmack/Walsh (BSU), 6-1

No. 3: Ochotorena/Ihrke (UND) def. Alme/Rutkowski (BSU), 6-2

Singles

No. 1: Kasilingam (UND) def. Lindgren (BSU), 7-5, 6-0

No. 2: Ochotorena (UND) def. Lopez (BSU), 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Lobanova (UND) def. Alme (BSU), 6-2, 6-1

No. 4: Revenig (UND) def. Mimmack (BSU), 6-2, 6-0

No. 5: Yasunaga (UND) def. Walsh (BSU), 6-4, 6-1

No. 6: Wessman (UND) def. Peterson (BSU), 7-5, 6-0