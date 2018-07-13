Anderson won, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 26-24, in a semifinal that lasted 6 hours, 35 minutes. Anderson, seeded eighth, will face one of the sport's titans, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic, who were scheduled to play in Friday's late semifinal.

The ninth-seeded Isner was denied the chance to become the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in the 2009 Wimbledon final. He has now played the two longest matches in Grand Slam history. The other was the longest match in the history of the sport, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, 70-68 victory over Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010 that lasted 11 hours, 5 minutes over three days.