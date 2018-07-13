Search
    South African beats American Isner in epic Wimbledon match of more than 6 hours

    By Washington Post Today at 3:25 p.m.
    Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action during his seminfinal match against American John Isner on Day 11 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club on Friday. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

    LONDON, England—Kevin Anderson of South Africa defeated American John Isner on Friday in the second-longest match in Grand Slam history to reach Sunday's Wimbledon final.

    Anderson won, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 26-24, in a semifinal that lasted 6 hours, 35 minutes. Anderson, seeded eighth, will face one of the sport's titans, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic, who were scheduled to play in Friday's late semifinal.

    The ninth-seeded Isner was denied the chance to become the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in the 2009 Wimbledon final. He has now played the two longest matches in Grand Slam history. The other was the longest match in the history of the sport, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, 70-68 victory over Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010 that lasted 11 hours, 5 minutes over three days.

