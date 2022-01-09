WEST FARGO, N.D. – The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team finished eighth of 15 teams at the Border Battle in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, with Brooks Matetich and Moses Son ranking as the top BHS individual finishers overall.

Matetich was in on all three of the Lumberjacks’ best finishes of the day. He placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.13, and he was fourth in the 50 free at 23.28.

Matetich also raced the first leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay. He, Walker Erickson, Son and Aidan Wolf combined to place fifth in 3:32.78.

Wolf and Son also had a pair of sixth-place finishes, as Wolf clocked a time of 53.91 in the 100 free and Son a time of 58.12 in the 100 butterfly.

Rounding out Bemidji’s other top-10 times, Erickson was seventh in the 50 free (23.62), Son was seventh in the 200 free (1:58.98) and Wolf was ninth in the 200 free (2:00.43).

All those placements contributed to the Lumberjacks’ 139 team points, which put them squarely in the middle of the field. Alexandria won the meet with 384 points, just ahead of second-place Fargo Davies’ 372.

All the individuals were ranked on a leaderboard, as well, and Matetich tied for 10th with 32 points. Son followed in a tie for 20th with 25 points, while Wolf (22) and Erickson (18) tied for 26th and 31st, respectively. Max Brown also made the list with six points for 63rd.

Bemidji dives back into action at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, with a home invite at the BHS pool.





Team Results (Top 10)

1-Alexandria 384; 2-Fargo Davies 372; 3-Moorhead 227; 4-Melrose/Sauk Centre 205; 5-Andover 192; 6-West Fargo Sheyenne 171; 7-West Fargo 153; 8-Bemidji 139; 9-Fargo North 127; 10-Grand Forks 100.