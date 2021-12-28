BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team tallied 11 top-five times at the Brainerd Invite on Tuesday, including a pair of wins, while swimming to fifth out of six teams at the meet.

Aidan Wolf had a hand in both of the Lumberjacks’ gold-medal performances. Wolf was first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:26.84, and he paired with Brooks Matetich, Walker Erickson and Moses Son to win the 400 free relay in 3:36.23.

Son also placed second in the 100 butterfly (58.34), and Erickson was second in the 100 free (52.94). Both contributed on the 200 free relay alongside Matetich and Ben Dockendorf, placing second in 1:35.97.

Matetich clocked in at 23.47 in the 50 free, good for third, and he finished the 100 butterfly in 59.84 for fourth. Erickson was right behind him in the 50 free, finishing in 23.87 for fourth.

Wolf (2:00.62) and Son (2:00.73) finished back-to-back in fourth and fifth place in the 200 free, while Dockendorf rounded out the team’s top-five showings by claiming fifth in the 100 free with a time of 54.50.

BHS finished with 271 points as a team. Brainerd won the invite with 645 points, while Buffalo/Maple Lake (392) and Willmar (331) rounded out the top three.

Bemidji is next in action at an invite in West Fargo, N.D., starting at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.





Team Results

1-Brainerd 645; 2-Buffalo/Maple Lake 392; 3-Willmar 331; 4-Melrose/Sauk Centre 304; 5-Bemidji 271; 6-Bloomington Kennedy 228.