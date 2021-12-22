DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team dominated the top of the podium on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks earned their first dual victory of the season with 10 wins in 12 events, besting Detroit Lakes 96-73 on the road.

Ben Dockendorf was in on all three relay wins for BHS.

He joined forces with Moses Son, Brooks Matetich and Aidan Wolf in the 200-yard medley relay to finish in 1:54.19. Nick Carlson, Dockendorf, Will Termont and Walker Erickson also won the 200 free relay in 1:51.89, and the 400 free relay quartet of Son, Drew Halden, Dockendorf and Erickson was first in 3:59.05.

Dockendorf also picked up an individual win by sprinting to a 24.11 finish in the 50 free.

Erickson tallied another two individual wins of his own to match Dockendorf’s team-high four wins on the evening. Erickson won the 200 free in 2:00.62 and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.61.

Matetich grabbed a pair of individual wins himself, topping the field in the 100 free (52.24) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.25).

Son also won the 500 free in 5:39.66, and Wolf won the 200 IM in 2:29.21 to wrap up Bemidji’s wins in the dual.

The Lumberjacks will return after the holiday for the Brainerd Invite at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.