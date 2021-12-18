PARK RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team finished close behind Park Rapids in a dual meet held at Park Rapids on Friday, earning 82 points to the Panthers’ 95.

Five individuals finished on top for the Lumberjacks. Brooks Matetich medaled in the 50-yard free (24.36) and 100-yard butterfly (1:00.24), while Aidan Wolf led the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.12.

Walker Erickson finished first in the 100 free at 52.59, while Moses Son paced the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.65.

The Jacks also claimed victory in the 400 free relay, with Wolf, Son, Erickson and Max Brown finishing in 3:54.06.

BHS returns to the pool to face Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, in DL.