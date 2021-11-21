The Bemidji High School girls diver capped her Lumberjack career at the Class AA state meet by placing ninth on the diving board, just where she finished as a sophomore in 2019.

“I was definitely hoping to do a little bit better than ninth,” Schmidt said. “But, at the end of the day, I’m happy about how I did. And I think I did a good job.”

Schmidt made it through to Saturday’s finals at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota by taking 10th in Thursday’s semifinals. She jumped up one spot in Saturday’s finals, similar to her jump from 14th to ninth as a sophomore.

Schmidt finished with a score of 352.05, which is actually 6.85 points higher than her 2019 performance.

“My last dive has a pretty big degree of difficulty,” Schmidt said. “I was really leaning on that one to get me up there in the rankings.”

Gabby Mauder of Woodbury ran away with the state diving title, racking up 416.45 points for first place.

Minnetonka captured the Class AA team championship with 381 points, while Schmidt’s efforts led to nine points and put BHS 30th out of 40 scoring teams.

Though she’s a senior, Schmidt isn’t done on the diving board. The Lumberjack will swap blue for red and compete for Division I South Dakota next season.

“I think I’m pretty well-prepared to go to college,” she said. “I’ve had great coaching during my high school career, and I will carry that on into my college career.”