The Bemidji High School senior extended her diving career with the BHS girls swimming and diving team on Thursday by clinching a finals spot during the Class AA state meet.

Schmidt placed 10th after the prelims and semifinals at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Her score of 248.95 secured her finals bid as a top-16 diver in Class AA.

Schmidt had a score of 163.65 after the prelims, which put her ninth in the 32-diver field. The top 20 advanced to the semifinals, where Schmidt ran up her score to 248.95 to sit 10th overall.

Gabby Mauder of Woodbury sat first overall after both the prelims and semis, and she currently leads the field with a score of 293.75.

The Class AA state diving finals will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, back at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.