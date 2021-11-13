SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team is sending nine swimmers onto the section finals.

The Lumberjacks competed at the Section 8AA prelims in Sartell on Friday, where they secured top-16 finishes in five events to move into Saturday’s finals.

Abigail Daman recorded a pair of individual bids. She was 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.09 and 15th in the 200 IM at 2:28.62.

All three relay teams are also moving on and will look to improve on their eighth-place showings.

Molly Matetich was a part of all three relay teams, while Brooklyn Nielsen and Emily Vincent both contributed to two.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Erin Myher, Marlee Bieber, Vincent and Matetich registered a time of 2:13.63. The 200 freestyle relay team of Abi Lietz, Matetich, Mackenzie Raisch and Nielsen finished in 1:53.97. And the 400 free relay group of Vincent, Nielson, Marley Ueland and Matetich clocked a 4:14.03 time.

The nine competitors will try to clinch state berths when the finals take place on Saturday, Nov. 13. They will also be joined by the divers, who didn’t compete in the prelims on Friday.