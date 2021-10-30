BEMIDJI -- For the second consecutive meet, the Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team factored into a dual with a score of 103-83. But, just like the last time out, the Lumberjacks came up short.

BHS lost out to Duluth East on Friday at home, still getting a pair first-place finishers while ending the regular season.

Abi Lietz placed first in the 100-yard freestyle, reeling off a time of 1:03.08. Mady Schmidt was first on the diving board, as well, tallying a score of 260.20.

Bemidji also had eight second-place showings.

Mya Lundeen was right behind Lietz in the 100 free, clocking a time of 1:03.50 to stand as the runner-up. Ridley Hadrava also backed up Schmidt in diving with a second-place score of 202.50.

Elsewhere, Abigail Daman was second in the 200 IM at 2:36.70 and in the 500 free at 6:01.03. Kylie Donat raced to second in the 50 free in 28.50 seconds, while Ki Grospe finished the 100 butterfly in 1:14.98.

A pair of Lumberjack relay teams also took home silver. The 200 medley bunch consisting of Marley Ueland, Daman, Emily Vincent and Donat finished in 2:10.77, while the 400 free relay team of Lietz, Lundeen, Donat and Elena Harmsen finished in 4:17.91.

After Bemidji has two weeks off from competition, the Section 8AA meet will run from Nov. 12-13 in Sartell.