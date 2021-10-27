BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team got upended in the pool Tuesday night, falling 103-83 in a dual against Detroit Lakes at BHS.

The Lakers won the meet behind nine wins in 12 events.

The Lumberjacks tallied three first-place finishes of their own, none quicker than Abigail Daman’s win. Daman finished the 50-yard freestyle in 27.92 to lead all swimmers.

Marley Ueland also topped the podium in the 100-yard backstroke, clocking a time of 1:12.91.

On the diving board, Mady Schmidt claimed top honors with a score of 250.30.

Bemidji closes the regular season at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, with a home dual against Duluth East back in the BHS pool.

The Section 8AA meet will then take place Nov. 12-13 in Sartell.