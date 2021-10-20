BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team triumphed over Bagley/Fosston on Tuesday at the BHS pool, handling the Seals 102-76 in a home dual meet.

Winners for the Lumberjacks included Marlee Bieber, who finished first in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:27.00; Ava Lietz, who finished atop the 200-yard IM at 2:47.38; and Marley Ueland, who took top honors in the 500 free at 6:11.07. Abigail Daman placed first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:15.46, and Mataya Carter topped the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:25.74 to round out Bemidji’s first-place swimmers.

In diving, the Jacks claimed all three of the top spots, with Mady Schmidt once again leading the way with 248.70 points. Ridley Hadrava finished second with 174.55 points and Kennedy Olson finished third with 169.30.............

Emily Vincent took second for Bemidji in the 500 free at 6:54.38, and Bieber finished second to Carter in the 100 breast with a time of 1:28.10.

The Jacks return to the BHS pool at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, for a home dual with Detroit Lakes.