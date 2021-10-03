BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team placed third out of four teams at a home invitational in the BHS pool on Saturday, racking up 12 top-five finishes along the way.

Ryan Gaskins had the best showing for the Lumberjacks, placing first in a pair of events. She clocked a 1:07.49 finish in the 100-yard butterfly and timed out in 5:47.25 in the 500-yard freestyle.

BHS also dominated the diving board. Mady Schmidt ran away with top honors behind a score of 402.20, while Kennedy Olson (294.20) and Ridley Hadrava (280.10) respectively placed second and fourth behind her.

Bemidji picked up three more fourth-place finishes individually: Abigail Daman in the 50-yard freestyle (27.91) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.75) and Mya Lundeen in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.92).

Another number of swimmers contributed to top-five relay finishes.

In the 200 medley relay, Daman, Ava Lietz, Gaskins and Lundeen placed fourth in 2:10.04.

In the 200 free relay, Daman, Kylie Donat, Elena Harmsen and Molly Matetich recorded a fourth-place time of 1:55.61, while the team of Marley Ueland, Abi Lietz, Schmidt and Ava Lietz were fifth in 1:59.87.

The 400 free relay team of Lundeen, Donat, Harmsen and Gaskins landed fifth in 4:19.43, as well.

Melrose finished first in the team standings with 633 points, while Park Rapids tallied 523. Bemidji had 480 points, while Detroit Lakes rounded out the standings with 449.

Now with nearly two weeks off, the Lumberjacks will be back in the pool for a dual against Moorhead at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 at BHS.





Team Results

1-Melrose 633, 2-Park Rapids 523; 3-Bemidji 480; 4-Detroit Lakes 449.