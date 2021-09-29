PARK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team fell to Park Rapids on the road Tuesday, accumulating 76.5 points to the Panthers’ 109.5.

Individually for the Lumberjacks, Ryan Gaskins took top billing in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:49.29, while Abigail Daman claimed first in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:20.01. Mady Schmidt finished first on the diving board with a score of 223.15.

Daman, Elena Harmsen, Mya Lundeen and Gaskins also continued their relay prowess with a win in the 200-yard free relay at 1:55.96, rounding out the team’s first-place showings.

The Jacks return to the water at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, for the Bemidji Invitational at BHS.