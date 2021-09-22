WARROAD -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team trekked up toward the border on Tuesday, only returning home after a 127-59 dual win over Warroad.

The Lumberjacks only won seven of the 12 events, but it was their depth -- and 27 of 36 possible top-three performances -- that landed them the lopsided victory.

Abigail Daman had a hand in the most first-place success for BHS. The Bemidji eighth-grader won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:14.27 and anchored two winning relays. The 200 free relay team of Brooklyn Nielsen, Elena Harmsen, Kylie Donat and Daman won in 1:56.06, while the 400 free relay team of Mya Lundeen, Ryan Gaskins, Marley Ueland and Daman won in 4:19.12.

Elsewhere among the first-place performances for the Jacks, Harmsen clocked a 2:19.58 in the 200 free. Mataya Carter (1:28.52) and Emily Vincent (1:17.99) won the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard butterfly, respectively, and Mady Schmidt was first on the diving board with a score of 253.55.

BHS will dive back into action at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, for a dual at Park Rapids.