WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team landed 10th out of 12 teams at the Border Battle Invite on Saturday in West Fargo, N.D.

Ryan Gaskins was the top individual finisher for the Lumberjacks, tying for 33rd place with 18 points. Mady Schmidt was close behind with 17 points, tying for 35th of 92 competitors.

All of Schmidt’s contributions came on the diving board, where she tallied 403.90 points to place second out of 35 divers. Kennedy Olson also placed within the top 15 in diving, tallying a score of 286.20.

Gaskins had the team’s only other top-five finish, clocking a time of 5:46.45 in the 500-yard freestyle to land fifth. Gaskins also paired with Mya Lundeen, Elena Harmsen and Abigail Daman for 10th in the 400 free relay (4:13.53) and for 11th in the 200 free relay (1:54.44).

Additionally, Daman carded a 10th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.26. The 200 medley relay team of Emily Vincent, Marlee Bieber, Molly Matetich and Kylie Donat placed 11th at 2:21.10, and Gaskins placed 13th in the 200 free at 2:12.93.

Alexandria racked up 391 points as a team to claim the title, while West Fargo Sheyenne (384) and Andover (308) also reached the top three.

BHS is back in the pool at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, for a dual at Warroad.





Team Results

1-Alexandria 391; 2-Sheyenne 384; 3-Andover 308; 4-Brainerd 264; 5-Willmar 184; 6-West Fargo 172; 7-Shanley 133; 8-Fargo North 124; 9-Little Falls 110; 10-Bemidji 82; 11-Morris/Minnewaska 60; 12-Horace 53.