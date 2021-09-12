BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team finished fourth among five teams Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Bemidji Invitational held at BHS.

Moorhead finished first with 800 points, with Grand Rapids (591) and Willmar (462) rounding out the top three. Bemidji earned 354 points and Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River earned 97 to place fifth.

Top performers for the Lumberjacks included Mady Schmidt, who finished second in 1-meter diving, and Ryan Gaskins, who finished third in the 500-yard freestyle.

Other top finishers included Abigail Daman, Mya Lundeen, Elena Harmsen and Gaskins in the 200-yard freestyle relay (fourth); Gaskins in the 200-yard freestyle (fourth); Daman in the 100-yard breaststroke (sixth); and Gaskins, Harmsen, Molly Matetich and Emily Vincent in the 400-yard freestyle relay (sixth).

Bemidji returns to the pool at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, for a home meet with Perham and Thief River Falls.