BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team struggled to keep up with Brainerd Tuesday, falling 111-59 in a dual meet held in Brainerd.

But the Lumberjacks had a standout performance in the 200-yard freestyle relay, placing first and second in the event. The winning team, which finished with a time of 1:53.85, included swimmers Ryan Gaskins, Abigail Daman, Mya Lundeen and Elena Harmsen. Marlee Bieber, Mackenzie Raisch, Kylie Donat and Mady Schmidt (2:02.90) comprised the Jacks’ second-place squad.

In diving, Schmidt took first place for Bemidji with a score of 235.90. Gaskins complemented her first-place relay finish by taking the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:07.83.

The Lumberjacks had a trio of second-place finishes. Individually, Gaskins finished second in the 200-yard IM at 2:33.36, and Daman finished runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:20.92. BHS placed second in the 200-yard medley relay as Marley Ueland, Daman, Gaskins and Lundeen finished with a time of 2:08.62.

Harmsen rounded out Bemidji’s top-three marks with a third-place finish in the 500-yard free at 6:32.04.

The Jacks will return home for the Bemidji Invitational at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 at BHS.