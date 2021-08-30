DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team dove into the new season on Monday with the Laker Pentathlon in Detroit Lakes, finishing fourth as a team and spurring on Ryan Gaskins to eighth on the individual leaderboard.

Over 120 swimmers took part in the seven-team meet, and Gaskins landed a top-25 spot in all five events, including three top-10 finishes.

In the 50-yard butterfly, Gaskins was fourth overall in 30.00 seconds. She clocked a 1:12.10 in the 100 IM to place sixth, and she added a ninth-place showing in the 500 freestyle with a time of 28.46.

Elsewhere, Gaskins placed 14th in the 50-yard backstroke (34.80) and 23rd in the 50-yard breaststroke (40.64).

Abigail Daman also landed a spot among the top 20 individuals for the Lumberjacks, placing 17th on the leaderboard. She had a trio of top-20 finishes, including an eighth-place mark in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 36.77. Daman also clocked a 1:15.55 in the 100 IM for 17th and a 35.72 in the 50 backstroke for 20th.

The Lumberjacks totaled eight more top-20 finishes. Elena Harmsen had three of those, placing 15th in the 50 free (29.00), 20th in the 50 butterfly (33.36) and 20th in the 100 IM (1:16.34).

As a team, Bemidji tallied 103 points to finish squarely in the middle of the pack. Detroit Lakes won the meet with 425.5 points, while Fergus Falls (271) and Perham/New York Mills (194) also filled in the top-three spots.

The Jacks won’t have a long wait to return to the pool, as the team heads to Brainerd for a 6 p.m. road dual on Tuesday, Aug. 31.





Team Results

1-Detroit Lakes 425.5; 2-Fergus Falls 271; 3-Perham/New York Mills 194; 4-Bemidji 103; 5-Thief River Falls 95.5; 6-Fosston-Bagley 58; 7-Crookston 18.