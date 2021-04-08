BEMIDJI -- Brooks Matetich was named the Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team’s most valuable swimmer when the Lumberjacks distributed their team awards.

Matetich won 11 events throughout the season, and his six second-place marks ranked second to only Moses Son. Matetich capped his season at the Class A state meet, where he placed 11th in the 50-yard freestyle and 15th in the 100 butterfly.

A bevy of others also took home postseason honors.

Quinn Knott was named the most improved, finishing the season with 10 top-three places throughout the season to rank sixth on the team.

Jaxon Leindecker and Aidan Wolf shared hardest worker honors. Nick Carlson was named the rookie of the year, as well.

Lendicker, Braden Olson and Aiden Saari were also recognized as the team’s graduating seniors. Max Brown, Wolf and Matetich were named the team’s 2021-22 captains.

Bemidji finished the season third at the Section 5A meet. Eight individuals qualified for the state meet: Ben Dockendorf, Walker Erickson, Knott, Leindecker, Matetich, Saari, Son and Wolf.

Five more also earned varsity letters: Brown, Carlson, Noah Gustafson, Pietro Ferraro and Olson.