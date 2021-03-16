Brooks Matetich

Junior, boys swimming and diving

Brooks Matetich had a wildly successful Saturday in the pool. Matetich clinched state berths in three events during the Section 5A meet, which featured two individual entries and a relay entry. He placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.51, and he was fourth in the 50 free at 22.49 to beat the state qualifying standard. He also joined Moses Son, Jaxon Leindecker and Walker Erickson on Bemidji’s third-place 400 freestyle relay team that registered a 3:25.51 finish.