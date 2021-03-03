DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team closed the regular season on a high note, topping Detroit Lakes 113-46 on the road Tuesday.

BHS grabbed first place in all but one event. A quartet of Lumberjacks contributed to three wins: Ben Dockendorf, Pietro Ferraro, Quinn Knott and Brooks Matetich.

Matetich, Knott and Dockendorf were all in on the 400-yard freestyle relay team, which featured Aidan Wolf as the anchor and won with a 3:42.40 time. Matetich, Ferraro and Wolf also joined forces with Jaxon Leindecker in the 200 medley relay, winning in 1:53.03.

Bemidji made it a clean sweep in the relays as Knott, Walker Erickson, Dockendorf and Leindecker timed out at 1:38.25 in the 200 free for first, as well.

Among the individual events, BHS spread the wealth by posting eight different winners.

Knott was first in the 50 free with a time of 23.97, while Dockendorf followed suit at 55.18 in the 100 free.

In the 100 butterfly, Leindecker clocked in at 1:03.33, and Erickson posted a 1:14.68 finish in the 100 breaststroke. Ferraro was first in the 200 IM with a 2:30.66 marker, and Matetich was first in the 500 free at 5:33.76.

Max Brown also assumed a podium finish with a 200 free finish in 2:15.40, while Aiden Saari was best on the diving board with a score of 222.10.

The Lumberjacks will now turn their attention to the Section 5A meet. They are scheduled to compete on March 13 in their own pool.