BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team cruised to a 106-74 victory in a home dual meet with St. Cloud Apollo at the BHS pool Thursday evening.

The Lumberjacks notched eight first-place finishes, including wins in all three relays.

Brooks Matetich led all Jacks with two first-place performances, nabbing wins in the 200-yard free (1:55.78) and 100 butterfly (58.3). Other individual wins by BHS featured Moses Son (200 IM, 2:15.71), Aiden Saari (diving, 221.7) and Walker Erickson (100 free, 53.7).

Son joined Jaxon Leindecker, Ben Dockendorf and Quinn Knott to clock a winning time of 1:54.25 in the 200 medley relay. Matetich, Knott, Erickson and Aidan Wolf claimed the win in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:37.22. Son, Matetich, Erickson and Leindecker completed the relay sweep by clocking a time of 3:36.16 in the 400 free relay.

Bemidji also earned six second-place finishes and six third-place finishes.

The Lumberjacks will wrap up the regular season with a dual meet at Detroit Lakes set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.