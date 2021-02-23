BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team has handed out awards in recognition of its 2020 season.

Mady Schmidt captured the Section 8A diving title and earned All-State honors last fall, and as a result, the junior has been honored with the team MVP award.

Sophomore Mackenzie Raisch took home Most Improved, while eighth-grader Brooklyn Nielsen garnered Rookie of the Year and senior Sophie Jones the Spirit award.

Schmidt and fellow incoming seniors Abby Termont and Emily Vincent were named team captains for 2021.

The following Lumberjacks were named 2020 letter-winners: Schmidt, Termont, Jones, Vincent, Raisch, Nielsen, Demi Fisher, Nicki Son, Riley McCarthy, Abby Daman, Molly Matetich, Lauren Lundquist, Elena Harmsen, Abi Lietz, Ava Lietz, Kennedy Olson, Marley Ueland, Marlee Bieber, Miranda Port, Ridley Hadrava, Kayleigh Hickman and Mya Lundeen.