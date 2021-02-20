BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team suffered a 97-89 setback Friday night in the BHS pool, falling to Melrose/Sauk Centre despite six first-place finishes.

Brooks Matetich and Moses Son posted three wins apiece for the Lumberjacks. Both were in on the 200-yard freestyle relay, alongside Quinn Knott and Walker Erickson, which finished in 1:35.81. Son also teamed up with Jaxon Leindecker, Erickson and Ben Dockendorf in the 400 free relay for a first-place time of 3:41.47.

Son’s other top showing came in the 200 IM, in which he clocked in at 2:14.25. Matetich won two individual events, posting a 23.52 in the 50 free and a 58.29 in the 100 butterfly.

Aiden Saari had the best showing on the diving board, capturing a 220.55 score to grab first place, as well.

Bemidji finished with 16 top-three finishes in all, which included six second-place marks and another four third-place marks.

BHS will remain home to next host St. Cloud Apollo at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.