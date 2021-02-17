BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team were nearly doubled up in a 120.5-64.5 loss to Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday in the BHS pool.

The Lumberjacks picked up three wins on the day, two of which came from the same source. Moses Son was victorious in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.49 and in the 100 backstroke at 1:03.28.

Aidan Wolf also earned six team points for Bemidji with a first-place time, clocking in at 5:41.41 in the 500 free.

The Sabres won the other nine events. BHS finished with seven runner-up finishes and another three third-place times.

The Jacks will resume their homestand with a 6 p.m. showdown against Sauk Centre/Melrose on Friday, Feb. 19, in Bemidji.