BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team was stung by Brainerd in a 117-68 dual-meet loss on Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks captured wins in three events.

Aiden Saari took first place in diving with a score of 195.65, while Moses Son swam to a win in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:33.35. Son teamed up with Walker Erickson, Ben Dockendorf and Jaxon Leindecker to win the 400 free relay in 3:44.52.

Bemidji also recorded five second-place finishes and five third-place finishes.

The Lumberjacks will return to their home pool for a 6 p.m. dual meet against Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday, Feb. 16.