The Cardinals racked up wins in every swimming event of the night, but Brooks Matetich earned a first-place tie in the 100-yard breaststroke for a feather in the Lumberjacks’ cap. Matetich made up more than a second on the back leg to match Willmar’s Aidan O’Meara at 1:13.13. BHS also got a boost out of Aiden Saari in diving, who scored a 226.05 to claim first place.

Bemidji finished with six second-place finishes and another third-place finish. None were closer to victory than Moses Son, who clocked in at 58.47 in the 100 fly and came within 0.38 of the lead. Pietro Ferraro’s 1:06.22 in the 100 backstroke was 0.56 shy of first, and the 200 free relay team of Matetich, Quinn Knott, Aidan Wolf and Ben Dockendorf were 0.59 seconds off the leaders.

Elsewhere, Walker Erickson placed second in the 500 free at 5:45.34, while he swam the second leg of the 200 medley relay alongside Ferraro, Son and Matetich for second at 1:52.72. Matetich was also second in the 200 IM at 2:19.74, and Jaxon Leindecker placed third in the 200 free at 2:04.37.

The Jacks will return to the pool at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, to host Brainerd at home.