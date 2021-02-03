BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team prevailed with a 91-88 victory over Grand Forks (N.D.) in a dual meet Tuesday night at the BHS pool.

The Lumberjacks picked up first-place finishes in six of 12 events to come away with the three-point edge on the visiting KnightRiders.

Brooks Matetich scored a pair of wins in freestyle events. The junior swam to first-place times of 23.73 in the 50-yard freestyle and 52.79 in the 100 free.

Walker Erickson eked out a win in the 100 butterfly. The sophomore beat teammate Jaxon Leindecker to the wall by only .07 with his winning time of 1:04.91.

Pietro Ferraro also finished atop the podium with his 1:05.63 time in the 100 backstroke.

Aiden Saari posted top marks on the diving board with his score of 363.5, rounding out the individual winners for BHS.

The Bemidji 200 free relay team of Matetich, Quinn Knott, Ben Dockendorf and Moses Son also captured an event win with a time of 1:41.0.

The Jacks totaled 19 podium finishes on the night.

The Lumberjacks will now head south to Willmar for a 6 p.m. dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 4.