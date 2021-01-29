FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team picked up its first win of the season Thursday night, ousting Fergus Falls 89-79 at a dual meet in Fergus.

Five different Lumberjacks picked up individual wins on a balanced night in the pool, while two other relay teams got in on the first-place action.

Walker Erickson was first in the 200-yard IM at 2:22.00, while Brooks Matetich placed first in the 50 freestyle at 23.92. Both also were on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays that timed out at 1:38.61 and 3:37.03, respectively. Quinn Knott and Ben Dockendorf also swam legs of the 200, while Moses Son and Jaxson Leindecker were tasked with the 400 free.

Son and Leindecker posted individual victories, as well. Son was first in the 100 butterfly at 58.23, while Leindecker’s time of 5:41.61 in the 500 free won him top honors.

Aiden Saari rounded out the first-place marks for BHS, as he scored a 206.40 on the diving board.

In all, Bemidji tallied 17 top-three spots at the meet.

The Jacks will dive back into action for a Tuesday, Feb. 2, home meet. They’ll host Grand Forks (N.D.) at 6 p.m. in the BHS pool.