ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team fell 107-74 in a dual meet at Alexandria on Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks’ Noah Gustafson swam to a first-place time of 1:25.3 in the 100-yard breaststroke. The BHS 400 free relay team of Brooks Matetich, Aidan Wolf, Jaxon Leindecker and Walker Erickson also posted a winning time of 3:49.2.

Bemidji will return to the pool for its first home meet of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 26, against St. Cloud Tech/Rocori at 6 p.m.