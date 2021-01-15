SAUK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team was topped by Sauk Rapids-Rice 104-78 in the season-opening dual meet Thursday night in Sauk Rapids.

The Lumberjacks captured wins in four events with Brooks Matetich nabbing first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (24.1) and 100 butterfly (1:00.1). Walker Erickson clocked a time of 54.59 seconds to take first in the 100 free.

Matetich and Erickson teamed up with Moses Son and Jaxon Leindecker to claim the top time of 3:47.19 in the 400 free relay.

BHS also earned seven runner-up finishes.

Bemidji is next set to return to the pool for a dual meet in Alexandria at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.