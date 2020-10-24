BEMIDJI -- Mady Schmidt had already gone 10-for-10 in the regular season entering Friday’s Section 8A diving finals at Bemidji High School. The Lumberjack had one more win left in her, though the most recent victory was perhaps a little sweeter.

The BHS junior scored a 410.85 over 11 dives to capture the section’s individual diving title. She became the first Bemidji girls diver to do so since Kylei Grosfield in 2014.

“Just knowing that all my hard work this season paid off, it just feels amazing,” Schmidt said.

The diver became accustomed to her position atop the podium. Schmidt took first place in each of the Lumberjacks’ 10 regular-season dual meets and broke her personal-record score four separate times.

“My approaches have been getting a lot better since the beginning of the season, and from last season,” she said. “Good technique, form, and just staying tight on all of my entries. I think that was a really big factor in how well I did today.”

Schmidt improved her score from last year’s section meet, where she posted a 377.6 to place fourth and qualified for state as one of the section’s top four divers. She had hoped to better her ninth-place finish at this season’s state meet, but she will not get the opportunity. The Minnesota State High School League opted to not hold post-section competition for fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Schmidt will not have a chance to compete alongside the top divers in the state, she’s thankful she had the opportunity to vie for a section crown.

“I’m very fortunate for getting this season. It was very up in the air whether I was going to be able to have a season or not,” Schmidt said. “So just the fact that we were able to compete, and that I went undefeated for the whole season, it’s great.”

Full results from Friday’s diving meet will be available at the conclusion of Saturday’s swimming finals.

Bemidji will return to its home pool at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, when the swimming portion of the Section 8A finals takes place. No prelims will be held. All events will be timed finals, and results will be combined with the two other section sites to determine the overall results.

The meet is being held across three locations due to pandemic restrictions, with Detroit Lakes and Warroad serving as the other host sites.