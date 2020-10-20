BEMIDJI -- Bemidji High School will host Section 8A girls swimming and diving meets this week at the BHS swimming pool.

The diving meet is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, and the swimming meet will follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Bemidji is one of three host sites for the section swimming meet due to pandemic restrictions on the number of teams allowed to compete in one location.

Section 8A’s 10 teams are spread across three sites this weekend. BHS will host one site and compete alongside Fosston/Bagley, Park Rapids and Grand Rapids; Detroit Lakes will host Fergus Falls and Perham; and Warroad will host Crookston and Thief River Falls.

All divers will compete together in Bemidji.

No prelims will be held. All events will be timed finals, and results will be combined with the other sites to determine the overall results.

Though spectators were initially not allowed to attend swimming and diving events earlier this season, the Minnesota State High School League altered its policy earlier this month and will permit limited attendance at indoor events. Each team this weekend will be allowed 20 pre-approved spectators for swimming, and two spectators per entrant for diving.

For those unable to attend, the meets will be livestreamed on Facebook and can be accessed by searching “Lumberjack Swimming and Diving”.