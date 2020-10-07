ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team earned its first win of the season Tuesday in its regular-season finale at St. Cloud Apollo. The Lumberjacks claimed a season-best nine event wins en route to a 133-51 dual-meet victory.

Miranda Port posted two of the team’s first-place finishes with wins in the 50-yard freestyle (27.99) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.31). Nicki Son reeled in a win in the 100 free (1:02.98), while Sophia Jones was victorious in the 200 free (2:13.81). Riley McCarthy topped the podium in the 100 butterfly (1:11.01), as did Marley Ueland in the 100 backstroke (1:15.59).

Mady Schmidt notched another top score in diving for the Jacks with her mark of 225.75.

BHS also accrued a pair of wins in the 200 free (1:54.1) and 400 free relays (4:14.81). Port, McCarthy, Son and Jones teamed up for both victories.

In total, Bemidji racked up 10 second-place finishes and nine third-place finishes. As a team, the Lumberjacks posted 25 season-best times.

The Jacks will have more than two weeks to prepare for the Section 8AA swimming and diving meets. BHS will host the diving meet on Oct. 22, and then the swimming meet on Oct. 24.