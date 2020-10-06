Miranda Port

Senior, girls swimming and diving

Miranda Port anchored much of Bemidji’s successes in the pool. On Tuesday against Sartell-St. Stephen, Port and the 200-yard freestyle relay team posted a first-place time of 2:10.76. The senior then held down the anchor spot during a 4:21.68 first-place swim in the 400 free, and she garnered third-place marks individually in the 200 and 500 free races. On Thursday against Rocori, Port and the 400 free relay shaved off six seconds for a 4:15.58 first-place time. Port and the 200 medley relay team placed second, and Port also placed second in the 200 IM.