COLD SPRING -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team suffered a 105-73 defeat against Rocori in a dual meet on Thursday night in Cold Spring.

The Lumberjacks picked up two event wins. Mady Schmidt posted a 223.1 score on the diving board for first place, while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Sophia Jones, Riley McCarthy, Miranda Port and Nicki Son were first with a 4:15.58 time.

BHS also had four second-place marks on the day.

The 400 free relay team also had Mya Lundeen, Abi Lietz, Elena Harmsen and Kayleigh Hickman right behind the first-place finishers with a 4:27.68 mark. The 200 medley relay team of Son, Port, Emily Vincent and McCarthy clocked in at 2:10.42 for second place, as well.

Among individual events, Port was second in the 200 IM with a 2:35.09, while McCarthy was second in the 100 butterfly at 1:11.86.

Next up for Bemidji is a 6 p.m. dual at St. Cloud Apollo on Tuesday, Oct. 6.