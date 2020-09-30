BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team earned four first-place finishes in a 111-64 home dual loss to Sartell-St. Stephen.

Bemidji’s Mady Schmidt put together another first-place performance in diving by scoring a 232.95.

The 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams each swam to top times in their respective events. Nicki Son, Miranda Port, Riley McCarthy and Kayleigh Hickman took first in the 200 free with a time of 2:10.76, while Elena Harmsen joined Son, McCarthy and Port for a winning time of 4:21.68 in the 400 free.

Ava Lietz and Abigail Daman finished 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke with times of 1:23.05 and 1:23.16.

Port also posted third-place times in the 200 and 500 free races.

The Lumberjacks will go on the road for their final two dual meets of the regular season. They’ll travel first to Rocori on Thursday, Oct. 1, and then to St. Cloud Apollo on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Both are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.